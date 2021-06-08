IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2021 notification released, registration process to begin today

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS RRB 2021 notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III in different in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for recruitment of Group-A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the IBPS tentatively in August and September/October 2021.

The registration process will begin on June 8 and will continue till June 28. Candidates can apply online at https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-x/. The provision allotment of provisional allotment (for officers scale I, II, III and office assistants) is likely to be announced by January 2022.

For the posts of officers scale-I and office assistant (multi-purpose) the examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and main. For the post of office assistant (multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for main examination.

They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

For the post of officers scale-I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a common interview to be coordinated by the nodal regional rural banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.