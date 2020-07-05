IBPS RRB: 10 important tips to prepare for banking exam

Check these preparation strategy to crack IBPS RRB. Representational imgae/ gettyimages.in Check these preparation strategy to crack IBPS RRB. Representational imgae/ gettyimages.in

IBPS RRB 2020: Solving mock tests can help candidates develop effective time management strategies and increase the number of good attempts. After much ado, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published the official notification of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks. Widely referred to as the IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment, the institute conducts the recruitment process to select and appoint eligible candidates for the posts of Scale I, II & III officers and Multipurpose Office Assistants in various participating Regional Rural Banks.

Now that the official notification has been issued, eligible candidates who aspire for such recruitment can apply online at the IBPS website. However, the application process will continue upto July 21, 2020. Additionally, as per the official notice, the preliminary stage exam is scheduled to be conducted tentatively in the month of September/ October 2020. Those applying for Office Assistant posts or Officer Scale I have to take the preliminary test and qualify for the Main stage exam. However, those applying for Officer Scale II & III have to appear and qualify in a single level examination. The main and single level exams are scheduled to be held tentatively during October/ November 2020.

Unless the current situations worsen as we enter the second half of the year 2020, it is almost certain that the IBPS RRB 2020 exams are going to be conducted as per the new tentative schedule. However, eligible aspirants are most likely to have already commenced their preparations in advance in order to crack the 2020 exam. Given the vast scope and complexity of the syllabus, it is perhaps the best strategy to start studying with adequate time in hand. However, for those who have waited until now to start their preparations, there is still ample time to cover the syllabus effectively if some smart preparation strategies are adopted.

Knowing what to study is extremely important when it comes to preparing for a competitive exam like IBPS RRB which includes topics that are a little off track from conventional academic curriculum. For instance, apart from Reasoning, Computer Awareness and Language subjects, the syllabus of the single level exam also consists of a section on financial awareness carrying 40 marks in total. For those who are applying for the first time, getting an idea of what type of questions are asked in the financial awareness section can be quite confusing. However, by referring to the previous year question papers of IBPS RRB, one can easily figure out what to study for this section. In addition, candidates can also refer to question banks and similar guide books available commercially.

One of the most important aspects of preparations for the IBPS RRB is the skillful management of time. The preliminary exam consists of 80 questions which must be answered in a duration of only 45 minutes. Even in the later stages, candidates have to answer 200 questions in a duration of two and two and a half hours. Evidently, one cannot afford to spend even a whole minute to answer one question if the goal is to attempt at least 90 per cent or more of the total questions. For effective management of time, practice is the key and practicing can not be complete without solving mock tests. There are various mock test books available commercially and we recommend candidates to attempt to solve mock tests or solved papers within the prescribed time frame.

Given the importance of solving mock tests and referring to previous year papers, it is equally important that candidates also devise a study plan before beginning preparations. Studying without an effective and informed plan may not be the best strategy to secure one’s place at the top of the final merit lists. Analyse the syllabus and disintegrate it into smaller sub topics and then allocate study hours to individual topics as per their priority. This may vary from candidate to candidate since the strong and weak subjects also differ from candidate to candidate.

A final word of recommendation is to adopt subject specific preparation strategies. For this, it is important that candidates understand the pattern of the exam and identify the topics that carry the highest weightage of marks. This way, candidates can start studying the most important subjects in terms of their weightage first and reserve the final few months to study the subjects carrying lesser marks.

