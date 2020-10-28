IBPS RRB 2020: Follow these 10 proven tips to crack banking exam in first attempt

Preparation tips to crack IBPS RRB exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IBPS RRB 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the registration window for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) prelims re-examination. IBPS has decided to conduct the exam for officers scale I post on December 31, and for office assistant (multipurpose) post on January 2. Those candidates who had registered for the exam from July 1 to 21 and had appeared for the preliminary exam on October 18, need not apply for this examination.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IBPS RRB exam on the official website of IBPS and shall be issued admit cards 10 days prior to the exam. Now that the re-examination is scheduled in December, here are some tricks and tips to crack the banking exam in the first attempt.

The IBPS RRB preliminary online exam consists of a total of 80 questions divided into two sections – Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. Both these sections carry equal weightage in the exam and are displayed in both English and regional languages in the question paper. To crack the exam in the first attempt itself, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the syllabus and the paper pattern.

Candidates can refer to mock tests and previous year question papers to understand the type of questions asked in the exam. They also get to understand the important topics that are frequently covered in the exam.

The reasoning ability section comprises topics like inequality, direction sense, blood relation, alphanumeric series/ number series/ alphabet series, puzzles, seating arrangement, syllogism, order and ranking, coding and decoding, etc. Topics like inequality, blood relations, directions, order, etc are scoring topics and less time-consuming. Candidates must have a clear understanding of these topics to save time during the exam.

The syllogism is a tricky topic and requires ample conceptual clarity that can be acquired by solving previous-year questions papers. Candidates must keep in mind to use the Venn diagram strategy while solving Syllogism questions. The questions asked in this section are logical and require consistent practice. Different types of questions are asked in this section. Through consistent practice of IBPS RRB mock tests, aspirants can easily score the maximum marks in this section.

The numerical/ quantitative ability section includes topics like number series, approximation/simplification, data interpretation, ages, probability, partnership, profit and loss, compound/simple interest, percentage, time and work, etc. According to the analysis of previous year questions papers, the level of questions asked in this section is easy to moderate.

Hence, to ace this section, the most important trick to understanding simple mathematical concepts. Candidates can refer to CBSE maths textbooks and regularly solve mock tests to get a hang of the IBPS RRB syllabus and manage their time effectively. Ultimately, the score in the exam and result of IBPS RRB is decided based on the candidate’s overall understanding of the subject matter.

Hard work, discipline, consistency and determination while preparing for the exam can easily help the candidate sail through the prelims in the first attempt itself.

