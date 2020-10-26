IBPS reopens application process for RRB officer, office assistant posts

IBPS RRB office assistant recruitment 2020: Apply online till November 9. Representational image/ file

IBPS RRB office assistant recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has reopened the application process for the officer, office assistant posts. Candidates can apply online till November 9 at ibps.in. IBPS has invited application in July for the post of probationary officers, office assistant, and candidates who were not able to register at that time will have a chance to apply now. Earlier this month, the application process for the clerical cadre posts was also been reopened.

The exam for IBPS RRB recruitment is scheduled to be held on December 31 for officers scale posts while recruitment exam for office assistant posts will be held on January 2 and 4. The exam will have 80 questions for 80 marks to be solved in 45 minutes. There will be 40 questions each from reasoning and quantitative aptitude. Each question will be of one mark and for every wrong mark, one-fourth mark will be deducted. The exam will be held across 28 exam centres. The language of paper will be English and the language of the state under which the candidate has registered.

IBPS RRB office assistant recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have at least a bachelor’s level degree to be eligible to apply. For officer level II and II relevant work experience is also required.

Age: For scale III or senior manager posts, applicants should be between the age of 21 to 40 years of age while for scale II or manager level posts, candidates in the age group of 21 to 32 years can apply. For details on post wise age limit, please check the official notification.

IBPS RRB office assistant recruitment 2020: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 along with the application form. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

Selected candidates will be joining a job at one of the participating banks. Several banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be recruiting under the programme.

