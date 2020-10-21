IBPS reopens application process for clerk recruitment for over 2000 vacancies

IBPS clerk recruitment: Apply at ibps.in (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021-22: The Institute of Baking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has reopened the application process for the clerical cadre posts. IBPS has invited application in September for the post of clerk and candidates who were not able to register at that time will have a chance to apply now. The application process will reopen from October 23 and will close on November 6.

Those who have applied earlier can edit their forms. Those who missed the payment deadline can also apply. Further, as per the latest notice, candidates who were not eligible earlier but will be as on November 6 can apply for the recruitment exam at ibps.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12, and 13 while the Main exam is scheduled to be held on January 24, as per the official schedule.

Read | UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher recruitment 2020: Apply for 1431 posts, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh

The recruitment was first notified to be 1557 across various banks. It was later updated to 2557. The jobs are across several banks including banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021-22: Eligibility

Age: Anyone in the age group of 20 – 28 years can apply for the job. Candidates belonging to the reserved category, divorced, separated, and windowed women, as well as persons affected by 1984 will get relaxation in the upper age limit, as per the government rules.

Education: Applicants should have a graduate degree from any discipline from a govt recognised university. Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd