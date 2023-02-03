scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
IBPS RRB provisional allotment list released; steps to check

IBPS CRP RRB XI: Candidates can check the result at the official website— ibps.in.

IBPS releases provisional result for CRP RRBs XIThe provisional result has been announced Officer scale 1, 2 and 3 and office assistants (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
IBPS CRP RRB XI: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the provisional allotment list for various posts of CRP RRBs XI. Candidates can check the result at the official website— ibps.in.

Also read |IBPS Calendar 2023: Exam dates released for RRBs, Clerk, PO, SPL at ibps.in

The provisional allotment list has been declared for office assistants, officer scale 1, officer scale 2 and officer scale 3.

IBPS CRP RRB XI: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website— ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for provisional allotment list

Step 3: Enter your state or post you have applied for (as asked)

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

A total of 43 RRBs participated in the exercise. The results include the candidate’s registration number, the marks obtained by them and the allotted regional rural bank.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:19 IST
