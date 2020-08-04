IBPS releases admit card for recruitment exams for faculty, non-faculty posts

IBPS recruitment exam 2020 will be held on August 12 IBPS recruitment exam 2020 will be held on August 12

IBPS recruitment exam 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for recruitment exams for faculty, non-faculty posts scheduled to be conducted on August 12. The admit card is available to download at the website- ibps.in.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on August 9. A total of 29 vacant posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of group discussion and interview. For the post-wise selection procedure, please check the official notification.

IBPS recruitment exams 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the website- ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 2: In the website, click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, password

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The minimum qualification to apply is a PhD or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in postgraduation and aged 30 or below could have applied for the exam. The upper age was relaxed for reserved category candidates, as per government rule.

The candidates will withdraw a minimum remuneration of around Rs 40,000 per month. For post-wise various pay scales, please check the official notification.

