IBPS recruitment 2020: Vacancies for faculty, non-faculty posts; apply now

IBPS recruitment 2020: Apply till June 30. Representational image/ file IBPS recruitment 2020: Apply till June 30. Representational image/ file

IBPS recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for various positions including professor, assistant professor, faculty research associate, and programming assistant. The candidates who wish to apply for the respective positions can submit their form available on the official IBPS website- ibps.in. The candidates can apply online till June 30. The application fee to be paid is Rs 1000.

The 29 positions have been segregated in several positions. A total of two openings each are available for the position of professor and assistant professor. Similarly, a total of 4 and 5 positions have opened up for the role of assistant professor and faculty research associate, respectively.

READ | IBPS SO: Know salary, allowances and pay structure

IBPS recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: To get eligible for the posts, the candidates need to possess a PhD or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in post-graduation.

READ | ECIL recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Technical Officer posts, apply now

Age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years.

Selection procedure: The candidates will be selected on the basis of group discussion and interview. For post-wise selection procedure, please check the official notification. The online exam is likely to be conducted on July 19, 2020.

READ | India Post opens over 4000 GDS vacancies for class 10 pass, check details

Pay scale: The candidates will withdraw a minimum remuneration of around Rs 40,000 per month. For post-wise various pay scales, please check the official notification.

IBPS recruitment 2020: Important dates

Commencement of online application: June 10

Last date to apply online: June 30

The candidates who considered themselves eligible for the posts can apply through the website- ibps.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd