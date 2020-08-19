IBPS recruitment 2020 for retired officers, salary up to Rs 1.45 lakh

IBPS recruitment 2020: Apply at ibps.in (Representational image)

IBPS recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of division head and CFO in financial and allied services, a division head in technology support services, and banker faculty. The online registration process has begun today and will be concluded on August 31. Interested can apply at ibps.in.

A total of four vacancies are invited under this recruitment drive. Selection will be based on shortlisting of the application form followed by an interview. While the exact date of the interview is not released yet it is expected to be held in September. These jobs will be on a contractual basis.

IBPS recruitment 2020: Eligibility

The upper age limit is capped at 61 years. Applicants should be a retired officer on attaining superannuation or is voluntarily retired. Applicants should also have a bachelor’s or master’s level degree from a recognised institute in a relevant field.

IBPS recruitment 2020: Salary

Those hired as division head will get Rs 1.45 lakh as a monthly salary and for banker faculty, the pay will be Rs 75,000. The contract period will be for three years and can be renewed after review based on performance.

Meanwhile, IBPS has released a notification for 1167 vacancies for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. The application process is open at ibps.in. The application submission process and fee payment will end on August 26. Graduates within the age bracket of 20-30 years (relaxations for reserved category candidates) can apply for the post.

