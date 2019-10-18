IBPS recruitment for Research Associate, Deputy Manager posts: Registration begins today

IBPS recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Research Associate (Technical), Deputy Manager posts started from Friday, October 18. The candidates can apply and pay their application fees till November 1 through the website- ibps.in.

The online correction window for making changes in the application process will begin from November 1, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for a written test, group exercises and/or interview to be selected for the job. A total of two vacancies are on offer, each for the post.

IBPS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘apply for several posts’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘advertisement for the post of research associate ..’

Step 4: Click on the application link (yet to be available)

Step 5: Make registration, fill the form

Step 6: Make payment

IBPS recruitment 2019: Paper pattern

The exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

The selected candidates will be hired at a CTC of Rs 9,36,020. Additionally, other benefits including PF, gratuity, LTC, domiciliary, medical reimbursement and insurance etc will also be admissible.

