IBPS recruitment 2019: Know latest vacancies, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, other details

IBPS recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of banker. The candidates who want to apply have to download the application form from the official website ibps.in.

Advertising

The candidates need to be a minimum graduate to apply for the post of banker.

Vacancy details:

Total post: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree to apply for the post.

Work experience:

The incumbent should be an officer retired on attaining superannuation / voluntarily retired or retired under SBP VRS or released under exit option scheme or who have left the bank / organisation otherwise before superannuation, from the services of any public sector bank having worked as chief manager and above preferably with experience as faculty in the training institute and/or experience of writing tests(question papers) for recruitment/ promotion examinations of banks or public sector organisations.

Age limit:

The candidates applying for the post should note that their age should not cross 61 years.

Pay scale:

The salary of the candidates will be dependent on the basis of their last salary.

How to apply:

The candidates need to download the application form from the official website. The duly filled application form need to be sent to “The Head Administration Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, Plot No.166, 90 ft DP Road, Off Western Express High way, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400 101.”

Important date:

The last date to receive application is February 28, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.