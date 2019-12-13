IBPS recruitment 2019: Apply for IT administrator, assistant professor and faculty research associate posts

Interested candidates should apply on the official website on the official website till December 27, 2019. (Representational Image) Interested candidates should apply on the official website on the official website till December 27, 2019. (Representational Image)

IBPS recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of IT administrator, assistant professor and faculty research associate posts. Interested candidates should apply on the official website till December 27, 2019.

The online application process has already begun and the examination will be conducted in January 2020 tentatively. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the computer-based test and group discussion/interview.

Vacancy details:

IT Administrator: 1 post

Assistant Professor: 1 post

Research Associate: 1 post

IBPS recruitment 2019: Academic qualification

IT Administrator: Candidates must have BE/ BTech degree, preferably in Computer science from a recognised Institution / University is essential for System Administration in UNIX/ LINUX/ Windows/ Computer Networking.

Assistant professor: Candidates must have a PhD or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in post-graduation with minimum five years post qualification (after PhD) experience in teaching / Research and /or Industrial / Professional experience at an institution of repute.

Faculty Research Associate: Candidates must have A PhD or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in Post-graduation.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Apply online for the posts of Assistant Professor , Faculty Research Associate & IT Administrator’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Login or register yourself and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

IT Administrator: The online exam will consist of 100 questions to be completed in time duration of 90 minutes. The questions will include Aptitude and Professional Knowledge.

Assistant Professor/Faculty Research Associate: The online exam will consist of 90 questions and will test Aptitude and Professional Knowledge of candidates. The online exam will be followed by Group discussion/interview.

