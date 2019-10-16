IBPS recruitment 2019: Apply for jobs, minimum salary over Rs 9 lakh

IBPS recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) invited applications for the posts of research associate (technical) and deputy manager (accounts). The online applications will begin from October 18 will conclude on November 1 at the official website, ibps.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a written test, group exercises and/or interview to be selected for the job. A total of two vacancies are on offer, each for the post.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years.

Education: Candidates should have an MTech or M.E. degree for the post of research associate and for deputy manager position, the applicant should be a CA. Further, both job profiles require at least one year of work experience.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

IBPS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘apply for several posts’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘advertisement for the post of research associate ..’

Step 4: Click on the application link (yet to be available)

Step 5: Make registration, fill the form

Step 6: Make payment

IBPS recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 500 which is non-refundable.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at a CTC of Rs 9,36,020. Additionally, other benefits including PF, gratuity, LTC, domiciliary, medical reimbursement and insurance etc will also be admissible.

