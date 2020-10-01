IBPS postpones RRB office assistant, officer scale-I exams

IBPS 2020: The revised dates of office assistant, officer scale- I exam will be released soon. Representational image/ special arrangement

IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Office scale-I exams 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has deferred the RRB PO and clerk main exam that was scheduled in October. The recruitment exam for the posts of officer scale-I and office assistants on October 18 and 31 were postponed.

Meanwhile, as per the statement, IBPS will conduct the online exam for the post of officers scale- II and III as scheduled on October 18. The dates of the deferred exam will be released soon. Earlier, the office assistant prelims scheduled in September was also postponed.

This recruitment process is held in three phases — those who clear prelims will be shortlisted for mains and then interview round. For both office assistant and officer level prelims exam, there will 80 questions to be solved in 80 minutes.

Both exams will have reasoning and numerical ability as two sections each. The main exam will be for 200 marks, each having 200 questions to be solved in two hours. The single exam will be for the post of officer scale II. The exam pattern will vary based on the sub-post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd