IBPS postpones online recruitment exams for various posts

IBPS recruitment exam 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the recruitment examinations for various posts. The examination which was scheduled to be held on August 9, will now be conducted on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The recruitment examination for various faculty, non-faculty posts including professor, assistant professor, faculty research associate, and programming assistant stands postponed. A total of 29 vacant posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive.

“The online examination for the above posts, which was scheduled on August 9 (tentatively) will now be held on August 12 (Wednesday),” read the official notification. While there is no reason shared for the delay, it seems to have been caused due to coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates having a PhD or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in postgraduation and aged 30 or below could have applied for the exam. The upper age was relaxed for reserved category candidates, as per government rule. The candidates will be selected on the basis of group discussion and interview. For the post-wise selection procedure, please check the official notification.

The candidates will withdraw a minimum remuneration of around Rs 40,000 per month. For post-wise various pay scales, please check the official notification.

