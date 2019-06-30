IBPS PO vs IBPS RRB PO: How both exams stack up against each other

IBPS PO vs IBPS RRB PO: As the online application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has started, the interested candidates can apply through the official website- ibps.in. The online application process for the IBPS RRB PO will be closed on July 4, 2019. Meanwhile, the result of the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination was released in December, the notification for the fresh recruitment is expected to be released soon.

Which one of the two is a better career option?

IBPS PO vs IBPS RRB PO: Job perks, facilities, promotions

Though both are officer’s grade job, but according to Amitava Roy, a retired Allahabad bank official, the perks in IBPS PO are more than that of the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) PO posts. “The job perk and facilities in RRB PO are quite less, as there is hardly not much work to do in the banks located in the rural areas. So the promotion including the career growth gets halted. While in IBPS PO, you will be posted in top national banks, and the growth rate including facilities is quite high in these jobs,” said Amitava Roy.

The official who worked with Allahabad Bank said, “Though the salary structure in both the post is similar, but the candidates may get posting at limited places due to reasons like a language barrier. The RRB officers are in operational in a state or two, so the opportunities are quite less.”

IBPS PO vs IBPS RRB PO: Check major differences

According to Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup, “From 2016, the question pattern of the IBPS PO has been raised. The paper pattern has become difficult with more conceptual based questions. While the paper pattern of IBPS RRB PO is quite same, and the questions’ difficulty level are moderate. The cut-off for the IBPS PO varies in between 60, while that for the RRB PO went high to 80. So from the cut-off one can understand the difference of the level between the two recruitment examinations. Once the cut-off for the RRB PO in Himachal Pradesh went as high as 77.5,” said Vijay Jha.

Regarding the perks in the job, Vijay Jha said, “Mostly you will be posted in the rural areas, so there is a less chance of growth. While in Probationary Officers posts, you will be hired in central banks all around India, and the facilities including the options for growth is quite high.”

Salary structure: The pay scale for the probationary officer (PO) post is between Rs 23,700 to 42,020 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,500 to 7,000. The candidates in the post of RRB officer scale- I will be in the pay scale between Rs 14,500 to 25,700 with 100 per cent DA.

Eligibility criteria: For both the probationary officer (PO) examination, the candidates need to be a graduate.

Exam pattern: In IBPS RRB PO: The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks) While the IBPS PO preliminary exam will consist of three sections, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning. The exam will have three sections — English Language (35 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 marks), Logical Reasoning (30 marks).

Cut-off: Last year, the cut-off of the IBPS RRB PO in the general category varies from 58 to 62, while for the IBPS PO, it varies from 60 to 62.

