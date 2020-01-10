IBPS PO score card, mark sheet available: Steps to download, what next

IBPS PO score card released at ibps.in (Representational image) IBPS PO score card released at ibps.in (Representational image)

IBPS PO score card, mark sheet: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the mark sheet or the scorecard for the probationary officer (PO), management trainee exams. Those who appeared for the exam, can check their score at the official website, ibps.in. The exam was held on November 30, 2019

Those who clear the main exam will have to appear for the last leg of the recruitment process, interview round. As per the official notification, the interview will be held by the participating organisations and co-ordinated by the nodal bank. It would consist of 100 marks. It would be held in January/February, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced.

IBPS PO score card, mark sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘Click here to view scorecard..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will be 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

The weightage (ratio) of the online main exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The exam is held to fill 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd