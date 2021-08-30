IBPS PO RRB score card 2021 released, main exam on September 25

After releasing RRB PO result, IBPS today published the score card at the official website – ibps.in. The exam was conducted from August 1 to August 7. Candidates who qualified the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the main exam which will be held on September 25.

Those who qualify the main exam will be called for interview and a final selection list will be released after that. Those who clear all the stages will be appointed as probationary officers in the regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I prelims score card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view ibps rrb officer scale-I result’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online Main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.