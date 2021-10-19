IBPS PO recruitment 2021 notification released; applications invited for 4135 posts

IBPS PO recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. The application process will begin from October 20 and the last date to submit applications and fee payment is November 10. Interested candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

A total of 4135 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The preliminary exam will be held on from December 4 to December 11. The result for prelims will be declared in either December or January 2022.

The Main exam will be conducted on January 22, the result of which will be declared in January or February 2022. Those who clear the IBPS PO Main examination will be called for an interview in February-March 2022. The provisional allotment will be announced in April 2022.

IBPS PO recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: A candidate should be at least 20-year-old and the upper age is capped at 30 years as on October 1, 2021. The upper age limit will be relaxed for the reserved categories as per government rules.

Education: Candidates must have at least a graduate-level degree from any discipline.

IBPS PO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill the application form, upload images

Step 5: Make the fee payment and click on submit

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 850 as an application cum intimation fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The prelims will be conducted in a CBT (Computer-based test) mode for one hour. A total of 100 questions will be asked carrying 1 mark each. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for the online main examination. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

On clearing prelims, candidates will have to appear for Main followed by an interview round.

This year 11 banks will be participating in this recruitment drive — Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.