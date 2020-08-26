IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1167 posts today

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Apply at ibps.in (Representational image)

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: The online application process to apply for a total of 1167 vacancies at the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees will be ending today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ibps.in. The IBPS PO preliminary exam will be scheduled to be held on October 3, 10, and 11.

The prelims will be an online exam for one hour for 100 marks having 100 questions. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. The 100 marks exam will include 30 questions from English and 35 each from quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

As per rules, only those who clear prelims, will have to appear for IBPS PO main followed by an interview round. The final merit will be based on interview round and mains marks.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

IBPS PO recruitment notification 2020

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 850 as an application cum intimation fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175.

