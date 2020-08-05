IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Applications open for 1167 posts, here’s how to apply, exam pattern

IBPS SO recruitment: Apply at ibps.in (Representational Image) IBPS SO recruitment: Apply at ibps.in (Representational Image)

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. The application process is open at ibps.in. The application submission process and fee payment will end on August 26. A pre-exam training will be held from September 21 to 26. A total of 1167 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.

The preliminary exam will be scheduled to be held on October 3, 10, and 11. The result for prelims will be declared in either October or November. The Main exam will be announced on November 28, the result of which will be declared in December. Those clear Main will be called for interview in January-February. The provisional allotment will be announced in April 2021.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Candidate should be at least 20-year-old and the upper age is capped at 30 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved category as per government rules.

Education: Candidates must have at least a graduate-level degree from any discipline.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The prelims will be an online exam for one hour for 100 marks having 100 questions. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for the online main examination. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

On clearing prelims, candidates will have to appear for Main followed by an interview round.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 850 as an application cum intimation fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175.

