IBPS PO recruitment 2019 applications begin: Check how to apply, eligibility

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment at the post of probation officer (PO) or management trainees by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started on Wednesday – August 7 at the official website, ibps.in. The last date to apply or make payment for the recruitment is August 28.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for the preliminary test followed by mains and interview round to be eligible for the job. Those who clear will be eligible to be hired as PO at several banks including UCO, Syndicate, UBI, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh, Punjab National, Indian Overseas, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

Read| UPSC NDA exam II 2019 notification: Apply from September 3 at upsc.gov.in

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 20 years o age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. Candidates from reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit

Advertising

Education: Applicant must have a graduation degree in order to apply for the same.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘application for probation officer..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill details, register

Step 6: Log-in using a registered number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.