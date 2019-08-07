IBPS PO recruitment 2019 applications begin: Check how to apply, eligibility

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment at the post of probation officer (PO) or management trainees by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started on Wednesday – August 7 at the official website, ibps.in. The last date to apply or make payment for the recruitment is August 28.
Candidates will have to appear for the preliminary test followed by mains and interview round to be eligible for the job. Those who clear will be eligible to be hired as PO at several banks including UCO, Syndicate, UBI, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh, Punjab National, Indian Overseas, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.
IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age: Candidates should be at least 20 years o age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. Candidates from reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit
Education: Applicant must have a graduation degree in order to apply for the same.
IBPS PO recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘application for probation officer..’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 5: Fill details, register
Step 6: Log-in using a registered number
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make payment
IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100.