IBPS PO prelims score released, how to check marks

IBPS PO prelims result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score for the preliminary exam for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment exam at ibps.in. The link to check the score will be available till February 4.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the main exam to be held on February 4. To be eligible for the job, candidates need to clear prelims, main, interview, and PET, as per rules. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held, as per the official notice.

The cut-off was applied in two stages — on scores of individual tests and on total score. The maximum score and cut-off are as below –

Check category-wise cut-off –

Those who match the cut-off and will be appearing for the main exam can check the exam pattern and start preparing accordingly.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).