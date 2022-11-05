IBPS PO Prelims result 2022: Scorecards released at ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims result 2022: The Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on November 3 released the scorecards of IBPS PO prelims exam for both qualified and unqualified candidates. The scorecards are now available at the official website – ibps.in

The IBPS PO Prelims result was announced on November 2. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 16. Qualified candidates will now appear for mains exam will be held in November.

IBPS PO Prelims result 2022: How to download scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link on the home page

Step 3: Enter required information

Step 4: Click on submit to view your scorecard

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

A total of 6432 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).