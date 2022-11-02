scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

IBPS PO Prelims result 2022 declared; how to check

IBPS PO Result 2022, Check Prelims Result at ibps.in: The exam was conducted on October 15 and 16. Qualified candidates will now appear for mains exam will be held in November. IBPS will release the exam dates in due course of time. 

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 Updates:

IBPS PO Result 2022 (Declared) at ibps.inThe Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the result for the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result status at the official website – ibps.in

Read |IBPS RRB PO Mains result declared @ibps.in; here’s how to download

IBPS PO Prelims result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website –  ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of hte homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Check your result status

Also read |IBPS RRB PO: Results for officer scale 2, 3 declared; interview likely from November 14

IBPS will soon release the individual scores of the candidates. A total of 6432 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. 

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

 

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 03:57:38 pm
