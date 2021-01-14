IBPS PO prelims result 2020 released, here’s how to check

IBPS PO prelims result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result of the preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The candidates can check the result through the official website- ibps.in.
The prelims exam was earlier held on January 5 and 6 at various centres across the country.
IBPS PO prelims result 2021: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link- CRP PO/MT-X
Step 3: Enter your registration number/ password
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.
The candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear in the main. The main exam will be conducted on February 4.
Participating organisations
Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.
