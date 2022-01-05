IBPS PO Prelims result 2021 declared: Here’s how to check

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).