IBPS PO Prelims result 2021 declared: Here’s how to check

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of IBPS PO prelims 2021 exam. The 11th edition of the exam was conducted on December 4 and 11, 2021. Candidates can check their result at the official website – ibps.in. The link to check the score will be available till January 11.
The IBPS PO Preliminary 2021 exam was conducted via online mode following the pattern of objective MCQs (multiple choice questions). Candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear for IBPS PO Mains exam 2021.
IBPS PO Prleims exam result: How to check
Step 1:Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the “IBPS PO prelims Result” link
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: Click on submit to view result
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).
