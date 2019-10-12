IBPS PO Prelims Exam Day 1 analysis: English section most difficult in otherwise moderate paper

— Written by Vijay Jha

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted by it is the recruitment exam for the post of a probationary officer (PO) today. IBPS prelims exam 2019 commenced in the morning today and on the basis of the feedback received from the students, the overall level of the exam in the first slot was Moderate. The English section which is considered to be easy was toughest, based on students’ reactions.

There are three stages of this examination: preliminary, main and personality test. The prelims exam beginning today are only qualifying in nature. The overall selection is done giving 80 per cent weight to the Main and 20 per cent weight to the interview.

Below is a section-wise summary:

Quantitative Aptitude: This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be done in 20 minutes. One major surprise was that there were no questions from Number Series. The difficulty level was moderate. An attempt above 22 can be considered a good attempt.

Reasoning: Candidates had to attempt 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was moderate. There was no question on the syllogism and an attempt above 27 questions can be considered to be a good one.

English Language: A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty was high. An attempt above 20 can be considered good.

Overall analysis

Keeping this in mind that the Main examination is on November 30, for which students are left with just 49 days, students should start preparing for that almost immediately. They need to be very particular about the General Awareness section which many students tend to ignore while preparing for the Preliminary part as General Awareness section is not tested in the Preliminary.

– The author is academic head banking at ‘Gradeup’

