IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 released, here’s how to download

IBPS PO prelims will be held on October 3, 10, and 11. Representational image/ file

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: The hall ticket for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) preliminary recruitment exam for the post of probationary officer (PO) has been released. Candidates can download the IBPS PO prelims call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO preliminary exam will be conducted on October 3, 10, and 11.

Candidates will have to bring a print out of the e-call letter along with a photo identity proof such as PAN card, passport or driving license and a passport-sized photograph to the exam hall.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS PO call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘download online prelims call letter’ link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The prelims will be an online exam for one hour for 100 marks having 100 questions. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. The 100 marks exam will include 30 questions from English and 35 each from quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

