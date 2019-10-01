IBPS PO Prelims admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call letter or admit card for the preliminary recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a preliminary officer (PO). Candidates can download the IBPS PO Prelims call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

Candidates will have to bring a print out of the e-call letter along with a photo identity proof such as PAN card, passport or driving license and a passport-sized photograph to the exam hall. The IBPS PO Preliminary exam will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS PO call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘download online prelims call letter’ link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The result will be declared in November and those who qualify will have to appear for the Main exam on November 30 for which result will be declared in December.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS will qualify for the Mains.

