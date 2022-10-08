IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 released: Check steps to download hall tickets

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Friday release the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) prelims hall tickets. Registered candidates will have to download their admit cards for the exam at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.



IBPS PO Prelims exam will be conducted on October 15, 16 and 22 in two shifts. The exam date and shift timings will be mentioned in the admit card.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download hall tickets

To check the IBPS PO prelims admit card, candidates have first to visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in. Then, on the home page, click on the link for the IBPS PO Prelims exam hall tickets. After that, key in your credentials such as registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

Once the login is successful, your IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2022 will be visible on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the admit card for further use and reference.

Candidates should remember to carry their hall tickets along with them to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without showing the admit card first. It is also advised that candidates should check all details mentioned in the hall tickets to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors in the admit cards.

The candidates who qualify these PO prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam, which will be scheduled in November 2022.