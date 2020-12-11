IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 released, check steps to download

IBPS PO prelims admit card available at ibps.in. File

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter or admit card for the preliminary recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a probationary officer (PO). Candidates can download the IBPS PO prelims call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The prelims exam for the post of probationary officers/management trainee will be held on January 6.

The prelims will be an online exam for one hour for 100 marks having 100 questions. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. The 100 marks exam will include 30 questions from English and 35 each from quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS PO call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘download online prelims call letter’ link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the print out of the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. Meanwhile, the IBPS has also released the admit card for IBPS RRB clerk recruitment exam.

