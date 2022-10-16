scorecardresearch
IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper rated easy to moderate; more questions from data interpretation in Quant

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The exam had 100 objective multiple-choice questions, which were of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The first shift of the IBPS PO Prelims was reviewed to be easy to moderate on the difficulty level.

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) yesterday (October 15) conducted the IBPS PO Prelims exam in four shifts. The exam will also be conducted on October 16 and 22.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam had three sections i.e. reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and English language. The first day of the IBPS PO Prelims was reviewed to be easy to moderate on the difficulty level. The exam had 100 objective multiple-choice questions, which were of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

According to some experts and candidates, the difficulty level of the quantitative aptitude section was easy to moderate and most questions in the Quant section were asked from data interpretation in all shifts.

The difficulty level for the reasoning section was easy, and the section majorly had questions from puzzles and seating arrangement sections. Shift 4 had more puzzle related questions, whereas section 3 and 2 had questions from seating arrangement section too, in addition to puzzles.

Most of the questions in the English section if shift 1 were asked from reading comprehension, sentence rearrangement and fill in the blanks, which also made the section to be comparatively easier. In shift 2, the section had more questions from reading comprehension, para jumbles and misspell word questions, whereas the third shift also had questions from the word swap and double fillers sections. Shift 4 had questions from reading comprehension, para jumbles and word swap questions.

Overall, the difficulty level in all shifts of the IBPS PO exam was rated to be easy to moderate.

