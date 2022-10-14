IBPS PO Prelims 2022 begins tomorrow; follow these important exam day instructions

IBPS PO Prelims 2022: The Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Prelims on October 15, 16 and 22. Candidates should remember to download their admit card at the official website – ibps.in and take a print out of the same.

Along with the admit card, IBPS has also released the exam day instructions and Covid-19 protocol that a candidate should follow while appearing for the exam. Here are all important instructions listed for you:

– Candidates need to paste one passport size photograph on the admit card and also carry one photograph to the examination hall

– CAndidates need to carry a blue ball point pen, blue stamp pad and glue stick along with their admit cards to the examination hall.

– Candidates are not allowed to carry any geometry box, calculator or electronic gadgets with them to the examination hall. Moreover, caps, sunglasses and wrist watches are also not allowed in the exam hall.

– IBPS will provide rough sheets to the candidates for answer solving which will be collected once the exam timings end. Candidates should not attempt to carry the rough sheets while exiting the exam hall

– This year, IBPS has also attached a self-declaration form where a candidate has to declare his physical health conditions by marking the tick boxes. This has been done to ensure the safety of all appearing candidates.