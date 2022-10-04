IBPS PO Prelims 2022: Tips to quickly solve quantitative aptitude section in exam

– Abhishek Patil

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the admit cards for IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022. With the IBPS PO exam coming up in two weeks, it is best to have streamlined tips for each section so that it is easier to tackle.

The first section is the quantitative aptitude section which is considered one of the toughest by the aspirants. This could be due to the calculations, formulas, etc. But once you’re familiar with the right method, scoring in quant will be the easiest. Here are some tips and tricks to help you prepare for the quant section for IBPS PO 2022.

Understand the pattern for IBPS PO prelims and mains

Quantitative aptitude is one of the common subjects among prelims and mains. Hence, it is important to understand exam pattern and topic-wise weightage for both stages:

Parameters Prelims Mains (Data Analysis and Interpretation) No. of questions 35 35 Marks 35 60 Time Allotted 20 mins 45 mins

The number of questions remains the same for Prelims and Mains however the marks and the time allotted vary. This stark increase in marks weightage shows the increase in the difficulty of the mains compared to the preliminary exam. While the prelims exam tests speed and accuracy, the mains exam tests the thoroughness of the candidate in the subject.

IBPS PO 2022: Topic-wise weightage

Within the quant section, some topics have more weightage than others. Knowing this weightage difference helps prioritise and plan for preparation.

Topic Weightage in Prelims Weightage in Mains Data Interpretation 11-20 15-16 Quantity Comparison – 2-3 Caselet – 3-4 Missing Number Series 5-6 – Number Series – 3-4 Approximation and Simplification 0-5 – Arithmetic 10-12 – Miscellaneous – 8-9 Quadratic Equation 5-6 –

IBPS PO 2022: Topic wise preparation tips

Number Series: Number series questions can be of many types: missing number series, wrong number series, etc. Enough practice will help increase your speed for these questions.

Approximation and; Simplification: The weightage of this may wary but mostly this focuses on basic but quick arithmetic. It requires quick tips to solve questions and the skill of finding a rough answer to the problem provided.

Quadratic Equations: Practice is the best way to get used to the pattern of questions for quadratic equations.

Data Interpretation: Every year a lot of questions are asked from the Data interpretation section in the prelims exam. In the Main exam, DI forms the major part.

Arithmetic: 10-15 questions from the Arithmetic section appear in every IBPS Exam, which makes this section a really important one. Practicing questions of various types can help you to score well in this section.

IBPS PO 2022: General preparation tips

Basics: You can revise most important quant topics from NCERT textbooks for 8th to 12th grade. Then start on IBPS PO-specific quant study material.

Speed and Accuracy: Strengthen your basics and then practice to help boost your speed. A good balance between speed and accuracy is necessary for the best scores.

Mock Tests: Attempt as many mock tests as possible to familiarize yourself with the exam environment. It will help a lot.

Revision: The best way to become thorough in concepts that you find tricky especially. Revise your tables, formulas, and base concepts as much as possible.

