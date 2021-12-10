IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam tomorrow; check 5 useful tips to ace the exam

– Abhijeet Mishra

IBPS PO Exam is conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection once a year. The exam is conducted to select qualified candidates for the post of probationary officers at various public sector banks in India. The 11th edition of the exam was conducted on December 4, 2021 in four shifts. The next prelims exam will be held on December 11, 2021.

The IBPS PO Preliminary 2021 exam will be conducted via online mode and will follow the pattern of objective MCQs (multiple choice questions). The exam consists of three sections including reasoning ability, English language, and quantitative aptitude, with a total of 100 questions. While each correct answer will fetch one mark, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The total duration of the exam is one hour.

Given the syllabus is vast, candidates must only select important topics to be covered and study/learn them thoroughly. Here are a few tips to score well in IBPS PO 2021:

— Comprehensive understanding of question-pattern – Candidates can refer to previous question papers to get a clear understanding of the pattern of questions and allotted marks. They must analyze and evaluate the marks allotted to each category to do well.

— Have an answering strategy – The exam will last for 60 mins and therefore candidates should intelligently attempt as many questions as possible. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking. Candidates should have the zest to answer the questions correctly.

— Focus on time management – Candidates should not spend too much time on one question as the examination is for only an hour. Candidates must learn to manage their time better by practicing mock test papers on a regular basis.

— SWOT analysis is important – After completing each mock test, candidates must do a complete SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats) analysis and prepare accordingly. Candidates should practice as many mock tests as possible to further build confidence and perform better.

— Plan your own timetable – The overall strategy is to plan and execute an efficient timetable as it will help candidates to cover all the subjects from the beginning. A structured timetable will reduce the burden of last-minute preparation and help in preparation in a short span of time.

— Last-minute tips – The final tip but certainly the most important one is to understand that there is no separate preparation strategy for prelims and mains examination. Candidates often fall short of preparation time between prelims and mains. Thus, they should prepare for both the prelims and the main examination together. Many aspirants make this mistake and fail to score well.

Aspiring candidates should believe in themselves as this self-confidence will help them to stay determined and focused. The dedication of candidates towards achieving their goals will determine their success in this exam.

(The writer is an IBPS PO educator at Unacademy)