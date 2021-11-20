IBPS PO Prelims 2021 admit card released: How to download 

IBPS PO admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in various PSBs. Candidates can download the IBPS PO prelims call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 4 to December 11.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the printout of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall for verification purposes.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS PO call letter’

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘download online prelims call letter’ link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download.

The prelims will be an online exam for one hour for 100 marks having 100 questions. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. The 100 marks exam will include 30 questions from English and 35 each from quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.