IBPS PO prelims 2019 from tomorrow: Check important instructions

IBPS PO prelims admit card 2019: The preliminary exam for the post of Probation Officer (PO) across government banks in India will begin from tomorrow – October 12 and will be conducted on October 13, 19 and 20. Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for IBPS PO Mains followed by an interview. A total of 4,336 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.

The exam is conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). While the mains is scheduled to be held on November 30, there is only a day left for the prelims examination. Here are the important instructions candidates must follow before appearing for the exam to have an edge over others.

IBPS mock test sample paper

Familiarise with exam pattern

There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with one hour time allotted to finish it. English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability with 30, 35 and 35 questions each. Each question will be for one mark. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Documents to carry

Candidates must carry their government-approved identity proof, IBPS PO admit card and passport-sized photograph along with them to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Reporting time

Candidates will have to appear for the exam centre well in advance to allow time for frisking and checking. The reporting time and venue of candidates will be mentioned in their respective IBPS PO admit card 2019.

Banned items

Candidates should not take mobile phones or any communication device inside the exam hall. Any examinee caught with any document which can be an aide in the exam will have to face consequences. Further, candidates are not allowed to carry phone or some other electronic item.

