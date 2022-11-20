scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment: Call letter released, check guidelines, paper pattern and more

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment: Candidates can download the call letter from the official website- ibps.in. The call letter will be available for download till November 26.

ibps.in, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, IBPS PO/MT. IBPS Probationary Officer, IBPS Management Trainee, IBPS PO/MT call letter released, IBPS PO/MT paper patternIBPS PO/MT Recruitment: The objective section will have four parts (Express Photo by by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday released the call letter for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT) at official website– ibps.in.

The call letter will be available for download till November 26.

The main exam will have an objective test consisting of 200 marks, divided into four sections– Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy / Banking Awareness, English Language and Data Analysis and Interpretation. There will be a total of 155 questions. There will also be a descriptive test for 25 marks for English Language (Letter Writing and Essay), it will have 2 questions. The grand total will be 225 marks.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment: How to download call letter

Step 1: Go to the official website– ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link online main exam call letter

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number/ roll number, password and security caption

Step 4: View the call letter and download it for future reference

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language and Data Analysis and Interpretation are divided into two parts– section A and B. All the questions in both sections are compulsory. While some questions will be of one mark some will be of 2 marks.

For each incorrect answer in the objective section there will be a penalty, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. If any question is left unanswered or blank, there will be no penalty.

There will be a question palette given on the right hand side of the screen. Once the question has been answered, the candidate has to click on ‘save and next’ or ‘mark for review and next’ the next question. Only the questions for which answers are saved or marked for review after answering will be considered for evaluation.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 03:15:15 pm
