IBPS PO/ MT pre exam training call letter released, how to download

IBPS PO/ MT pre exam training call letter 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the probationary officer/ MT recruitment examination. The admit card is available for the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ minority category candidates.

Advertising

The admit card is available at the website ibpsonline.ibps.in and the candidates can download it till September 28, 2019.

IBPS PO/ MT pre exam training call letter 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, password

Steop 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The candidates who will clear the preliminary examination have to appear for the main examinations that are scheduled to be conducted on November 30. The IBPS PO/ MT preliminary examination will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Those who clear will be eligible to be hired as PO at several banks including UCO, Syndicate, UBI, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh, Punjab National, Indian Overseas, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

IBPS PO 2019: Exam pattern

There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with a total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Quantitative aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.