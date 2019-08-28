IBPS PO/ MT notification 2019: Registration closes today, apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The registration for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) probationary officer/ MT recruitment examination will be closed today. The candidates who have not applied yet can visit the official website – ibps.in and apply. Like every year, the candidates have to register through online mode.

The candidates who will clear the preliminary examination have to appear for the main examinations that are scheduled to be conducted on November 30. The IBPS PO/ MT preliminary examination will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Those who clear will be eligible to be hired as PO at several banks including UCO, Syndicate, UBI, Canara Bank, Punjab and Sindh, Punjab National, Indian Overseas, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate holding a graduate degree can apply. The minimum age should be 20 and the maximum is 30.

IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘application for probation officer..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill details, register

Step 6: Log-in using a registered number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100

IBPS PO 2019: Exam pattern

There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with a total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Quantitative aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Reasoning ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked