Monday, January 25, 2021
Must Read

IBPS PO MT Main admit card: Steps to download call letter

IBPS PO MT Main admit card: The exam will be held in COVID-related precautions.  mapping of ‘candidate roll number and the lab number’ will not be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2021 10:29:47 pm
ibps.in, ibps po main admit card, ibps ecall letter, ibps latest jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri resultIBPS PO MT main admit card released at ibps.in. (Source: Screengrab)

IBPS PO MT Main admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call-letter or admit card for the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees Main exam at its official website, ibps.in. Candidates can download the same till February 4. Only those who clear IBPS RRB PO prelims will be eligible to appear for Mains.

The exam will be held in COVID-related precautions, mapping of ‘candidate roll number and the lab number’ will not be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

IBPS PO MT Main admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling e-call letter link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

IBPS PO MT Main admit card: Exam pattern

The candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the call letter. They will have to bring a print out of the admit card along with them to the exam hall. Online main exam for the posts of probationary officers or management trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks.

