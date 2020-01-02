IBPS PO/ MT IX Main result LIVE Updates: Result today, check cut-off here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 Live Updates: After releasing the result for clerk preliminary exam Wednesday evening, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will publish the recruitment examination result of PO/ MT main exam today. In a note published on the official website, IBPS has mentioned: “Result will be released shortly”. The candidates who appeared for the exam can view their score at ibps.in.
IBPS released a notification for 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee in August. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Those who cleared the prelims appeared for the main exam that will be conducted on November 30, 2019.
The overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO main was average. Data Interpretation & Analysis section was the hardest, while Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the English Language section moderate whereas General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section was a little tough.
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview
To view the score, the applicant needs to keep the hall ticket handy and follow the steps written below:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk result’ on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, download
Those who will qualify the main exam will be called for the interview round. The dates and call letters will be released later. However, it will be announced in January/ February 2020