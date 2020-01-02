IBPS PO/ MT IX Main result LIVE Updates: Result today, check cut-off here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 Live Updates: Know how to check scores IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 Live Updates: Know how to check scores

IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 Live Updates: After releasing the result for clerk preliminary exam Wednesday evening, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will publish the recruitment examination result of PO/ MT main exam today. In a note published on the official website, IBPS has mentioned: “Result will be released shortly”. The candidates who appeared for the exam can view their score at ibps.in.

IBPS released a notification for 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee in August. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Those who cleared the prelims appeared for the main exam that will be conducted on November 30, 2019.

The overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO main was average. Data Interpretation & Analysis section was the hardest, while Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the English Language section moderate whereas General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section was a little tough.