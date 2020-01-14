IBPS PO/MT IX interview call letter released, here’s how to download

IBPS CRP PO/MT IX interview call letter released at ibps.in IBPS CRP PO/MT IX interview call letter released at ibps.in

IBPS CRP PO/MT IX interview call letter: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call letter for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) PO/MT (Probationary Officer/Management Trainee) interview rounds. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- ibps.in.

The interview will be conducted in January/ February. The dates of the interview process will be announced soon. The result was declared on January 2, 2020. The IBPS PO main examination was conducted on November 30, 2019.

IBPS CRP PO/MT 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Click here to download your interview call letter for CRP for PO/MT Phase IX’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Click 4: Click on login

Click 5: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Click 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS PO/ MT exams: How cut-off is decided

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview

IBPS is expected to release the provisional allotment list in April 2020. The candidates will be selected for 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee.

