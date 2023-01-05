scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

IBPS PO Mains result declared at ibpsonline.ibps.in; here’s how to check

IBPS PO Mains Result: Candidates who appeared for the government exam can now check their results at the official IBPS website - ibpsonline.ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains result, IBPS PO Mains result link, sarkari naukriIBPS PO Mains Result: Selected candidates will now be invited for interview round. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
IBPS PO Mains result declared at ibpsonline.ibps.in; here’s how to check
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IBPS PO Mains Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) today declared the results for IBPS Probationary Officers (IBPS PO) Main 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for the government exam can now check their results at the official IBPS website – ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Read |SSC CGL, Constable GD, CHSL: Exam calendar 2023-24 released

Candidates who cleared IBPS Prelims exam were allowed to appear for the mains exam.

IBPS PO Mains Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website – ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for results.

Step 3: Once you are redirected to the login page, enter the needed credentials.

Step 4: On successful login, your IBPS PO mains exam result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Selected candidates will now be invited for interview round. However, the dates and other details for IBPS PO interview round have not been released yet. The details will soon be notified to candidates.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:49 IST
Next Story

With a century against Mumbai, prolific Baba Indrajith keeps plugging away

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close