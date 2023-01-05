IBPS PO Mains result declared at ibpsonline.ibps.in; here’s how to check

IBPS PO Mains Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) today declared the results for IBPS Probationary Officers (IBPS PO) Main 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for the government exam can now check their results at the official IBPS website – ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Candidates who cleared IBPS Prelims exam were allowed to appear for the mains exam.

IBPS PO Mains Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website – ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for results.

Step 3: Once you are redirected to the login page, enter the needed credentials.

Step 4: On successful login, your IBPS PO mains exam result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Selected candidates will now be invited for interview round. However, the dates and other details for IBPS PO interview round have not been released yet. The details will soon be notified to candidates.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).