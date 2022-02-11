IBPS PO Mains result 2021 released: Here’s how to check

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of IBPS PO mains 2021 exam. The 11th edition of the exam was conducted on January 22, 2022. Candidates can check their result at the official website – ibps.in. The link to check the score will be available till February 16.

The IBPS PO mains 2021 exam was conducted via online mode following the pattern of objective MCQs (multiple choice questions). Candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear for personal interview.

Each candidate is required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs are decided and candidates are shortlisted for the interview. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).