IBPS PO Main score card released, check direct link

IBPS PO Main result 2020: The score card is available now at the website- ibps.in IBPS PO Main result 2020: The score card is available now at the website- ibps.in

IBPS PO Main result 2020: The scores of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO) main examination has been released on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The candidates can check the scores through the official website- ibps.in.

The PO main exam results was declared in January. The recruitment examination was held on November 30, 2019.

IBPS PO Main score: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘IBPS PO Main score’

Step 3: In the new window, click on ‘CWE PO/MT-VIII – Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees’ score link

IBPS PO Main score card released IBPS PO Main score card released

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other login details

Step 5: Scores will appear on the screen

The IBPS PO exam is held to fill around 3,500 posts in various banks. As far as the difficulty level is concerned, the main examination of IBPS PO has seen a noticeable rise in the last two years. Last year, the IBPS PO main cut-off was at 52.5 out of a total score of 200. However, this year the cut-offs are expected to rise as the number of posts have dropped.

Last year, the first stage of the online preliminary examination of IBPS PO/ MT was held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21 and the result was released on October 31. The online main exam was held on November 18 and its result was declared in December.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd