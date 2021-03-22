IBPS PO Main score card 2021 released, here’s how to download

IBPS PO Main score card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the scores of the Probationary Officer (PO) Main exam on Monday, March 22, 2021. The candidates can download the score card through the website- ibps.in. The PO main exam result was declared on February 18.

The candidates shortlisted for the main exam will now have to appear for the interview. The dates of interview will be intimidated soon.

IBPS PO Main score card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘IBPS PO Main score’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link- ‘’Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP PO/ MTs-X’

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other login details

Step 5: Scores will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The PO main exam was earlier held on February 4 to fill 3,517 vacancies.

The participating organisations are- Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.