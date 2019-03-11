IBPS PO Main results: Scores to be available by late evening today

IBPS PO Main results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the score of the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination on Monday, March 11, 2019. “Score display will be made available by late evening today,” the official notification mentioned.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the scores through the official website, ibps.in. The PO main exam results was declared on December 17, 2019.

IBPS PO Main score: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘IBPS PO Main score’

Step 3: In the new window, click on ‘CWE PO/MT-VIII – Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees’ score link

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other login details

Step 4: Scores will appear on the screen.

The IBPS PO exam is held to fill around 3,500 posts in various banks. As far as the difficulty level is concerned, the main examination of IBPS PO has seen a noticeable rise in the last two years. Last year, the IBPS PO main cut-off was at 52.5 out of a total score of 200. However, this year the cut-offs are expected to rise as the number of posts have dropped.

