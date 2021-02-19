scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
IBPS PO main result 2021 released, here’s how to check

IBPS PO main result 2021: The score card will be available to download till February 24. Check result at ibps.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 11:33:28 am
IBPS 2021Download IBPS PO main score card at ibps.in

IBPS PO main result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the Probationary Officer (PO) main exam on February 18. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- ibps.in.

The score card will be available to download till February 24. The PO main exam was earlier held on February 4 to fill 3,517 vacancies.

IBPS PO Main result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘IBPS PO Main score’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link- ‘CRP PO/MT-X – recruitment of probationary officers/ management trainees’

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other login details

Step 5: Scores will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Participating organisations

Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

